Colts will hold training camp at 56th Street complex in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts are staying home for training camp.

Breaking from a three-decade tradition, the team will hold its summer training camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on West 56th Street for the first time in team history.

Practices will be closed to the public, but the Colts will have two open practices at alternate sites this off season.

Since relocating to Indianapolis in 1984, the Colts have camped at Rose Hulman (1999-2009) in Terre Haute and Anderson University (1984-1989, 2010-2016) in Anderson.

“Anderson University and the people of Anderson have been incredibly gracious and enthusiastic hosts,” Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay said in a team release. “The dynamics of NFL training camps have changed through the years, and more teams are staying at home. Last summer, with weather being a factor, we practiced only 11 times in Anderson. While our camp plans beyond 2017 are uncertain, staying home this summer should help us with future determinations.”

Over the past decade and a half, more than a dozen NFL teams have decided to not go off-site for Training Camp.

Last year, 19 of the 32 teams in the NFL stayed home for July/August practices.