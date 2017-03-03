Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on several warrants out of Vigo County



VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials in Vigo County are needing your help locating a wanted individual from the Terre Haute area.

Vigo County Court records show Jerad M. Muncie has two active warrants out of Vigo Superior Court 6 for charges of escape, stalking, intimidation, resisting law enforcement along with several misdemeanor charges.

Muncie is described as a 24-year-old black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be living in an apartment located in the 1400 block of South 7th Street.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Muncie, call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP or check out this link. Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.