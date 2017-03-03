Cyber Connection held at Ivy Tech Community College

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Engaging area high school students in the future of technology; that’s the goal of Cyber Connection.

It’s an opportunity to expose students to wireless networking, cyber security and much more.

The program is hosted at Ivy Tech Community College. Ivy Tech said Cyber Connection is also a way to showcase the college’s services in the cyber security field.

“A program no other college in our area has right now, we’re the only ones that offer that opportunity,” explained Charlie Peebles with Ivy Tech. “We teach students what they should be looking for when it comes to network security, system security and server admin security.”