Heroic actions taken by THPD captain after infant stops breathing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – As Captain of Detectives at the Terre Haute Police Department, Edward Thompkins usually spends his days behind the desk.

“Last Friday, I was actually out writing tickets. We were working Operation Pullover. Just writing seat-belt tickets,” he said.

An emergency call came in, one that stopped Thompkins in his tracks. There was an unresponsive child inside a home on South 14th Street. Thompkins, just blocks away, recalls being the first to arrive.

“In most cases, paramedics are there first. Soon as I got to the porch they just handed the baby off. I could see that he was turning blue.”

A seven-day-old baby boy. An innocent life in the balance, and in the hands of Thompkins. “It was the size that got me the worst. It almost put me into a panic mode myself,” he said.

As a 30-year THPD veteran, CPR training kicked in. It wasn’t until Thompkins started compression, the infant began to breathe again. “He swung his arm around and his little fingers wrapped around my middle finger and kind of gave a squeeze, and that just sent something over me. It was just different.”

There will always be another case, another child in need, but it could be the tiniest life that makes the biggest impact.

“It just sent something over me that I will never forget,” said Thompkins.

The baby boy was air-lifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Due to patient confidentiality, his condition is unknown at this time.

Thompkins is hoping for the chance to someday meet the family.