Judge denies plea agreement for Ethan Lee case

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The plea agreement that was entered in the Ethan Lee case out of Vermillion County was denied by the judge.

On Feb. 20 Ethan Lee, 20 of Cayuga, pleaded guilty to three counts of reckless homicide in connection to an accident that killed three teens. By taking the plea agreement, Lee would have avoided a jury trial.

The accident happened on Jan. 2 of 2015 in the town of Cayuga. Indiana State Police says Lee was eastbound on County Road 400 North. According to an indictment, State Police believe Lee was driving as fast as 87 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone. Police also indicated Lee knew of the possible consequences of driving that fast on that particular road, as he had done so on multiple occasions.

Lee’s vehicle hit a bump in the road, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle. The truck hit an embankment and it flew 39 feet before crashing into the Colonial Brick Corporation office.

The accident killed Anne and Caroline Clark, both of Muncie. It also killed Braeden Hollowell. Lee was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with neck and internal injuries. Police say seat belts were not in use. Police also told News 10 Lee’s speed was the main cause of the accident.

The court took Lee’s plea agreement under advisement, but these were the terms the agreement:

According to the plea agreement, Lee will be sentenced to 5 years formal probation minus the one day of time served. The plea agreement calls for the first three years of Lee’s probation to be served on formal probation, and the last two will be served on informal probation. Conditions of probation also order Lee to serve some time in incarceration.

That will begin the first weekend following the end of the 2017 spring semester at the university Lee attends. Lee is to report to the Vermillion County Jail for 48 hour periods of weekend incarceration. This ends the weekend before the 2017 fall semester. This will be repeated during the summer of 2018. Lee will also be incarcerated during the 2017 and 2018 Christmas and Spring breaks.

The court shall also have the discretion to incarcerate Lee for any additional periods of time on an intermittent basis. This kicks in if Lee is not a student in 2017 or 2018.

Lee will also serve three years of in-home detention through West Central Community Corrections. The court may also extend the time Lee spends on in-home detention. The court will allow Lee to transfer his in-home detention to Marion County while he’s a full-time student or works full-time in Marion County.

Lee will also perform 180 hours of community service. He’ll also forfeit his driver’s license for 12 months.

On March 2 the court entered an order denying the above plea agreement. That was then provided to both parities involved in this case.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.