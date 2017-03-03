Oball Rattles being recalled due to choking hazard

Kids II is voluntarily recalling Oball Rattles which are sold at many stores throughout the United States due to a possible choking hazard.

The clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children. 42 reports have been made of the plastic disc breaking releasing small beads including two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of gagging.

Description of recalled product:

This recall involves Oball Rattles in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging. The balls have 28 finger holes and measure four inches in diameter. Embedded in the rattles are a clear plastic disc with all orange beads and two clear plastic discs with beads of varying colors on the perimeter.

Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall. The first three numbers represent the day of the year and the last digit represents the year of production.

If you have one of the recalled rattles, you should immediately remove the rattle from children and contact the firm to receive a full refund. You can call toll-free at 877-243-7314 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.kidsii.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to