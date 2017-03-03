Officials still searching for person responsible in destroying historical Vermillion County grandstands

Related Coverage Up to $5,000 reward offered after suspicious fire destroys grandstands at Vermillion County Fairgrounds

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The search continues for the person who may be responsible for the fire at the Vermillion County grandstands.

It’s been five weeks since the historical grandstands were destroyed by a highly suspicious fire.

The state and city fire marshal have been interviewing people of interest. There is still a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you think you have any tip that could help authorities, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP.

Remember, all calls are anonymous.