Officials still searching for person responsible in destroying historical Vermillion County grandstands

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The search continues for the person who may be responsible for the fire at the Vermillion County grandstands.
It’s been five weeks since the historical grandstands were destroyed by a highly suspicious fire.
The state and city fire marshal have been interviewing people of interest. There is still a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
If you think you have any tip that could help authorities, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP.
Remember, all calls are anonymous.