Purdue police, students share mixed emotions about Indiana protest bill



WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police and students at Purdue University have mixed emotions about a bill addressing mass protests blocking streets.

“Inherently, protests are disruptive and, inherently, change is going to be disruptive,” said Purdue sophomore Alexander Mullenix.

That potential for disruption led to a bill that would change the way police respond to mass protests. Purdue Police Chief John Cox said they work with protesters to ensure safety.

“We’ll hold a roadway, assist with an automatic signal to make sure students get through safely,” said Cox. “It means we might reroute traffic around there for just a few minutes so that motorists aren’t held up. We try to do all those things to err on the side of public safety.”

The bill originally allowed police to use “any means necessary” to keep roadways clear during a protest, but a softer version could now go to a summer study committee.

“If I am protesting for my right, my safety and me being comfortable at my own university, I shouldn’t be punished for it,” said Purdue sophomore Octaivia Nettles.

The committee would research ways to protect First Amendment rights, while keeping streets clear and the public safe.

Cox said several safe protests have taken place at Purdue, including the current sit-in of students at Hovde Hall. He said it’s all about keeping an open line of communication with those participating in the demonstrations.

“We’ve got a number of things we do for those protests that are planned and for those protests that are spontaneous,” said Cox. “It’s always about allowing free speech and balancing that with a need to keep the public safe.”

Those who’ve participated in campus protests said it’s not necessary to pass a law regarding how police handle protests.

“It’s probably going to be a waste of time because, obviously, there are already laws in place and we’ve already tried to talk to the police chief plenty of times,” added Nettles. “He just kind of tells us the rules and regulations of the building, what we can and cannot do and we abide by them.”

The bill is now being considered in the House.

If it is assigned to a study committee, lawmakers would have until Nov. 1 to make their final recommendations for the bill.