Terre Haute JCPenney not affected by nation wide closings in 2017

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI/CNN) – News 10 has confirmed with corporate officials that the Terre Haute JCPenny location will not be closing in 2017.

The department store chain released late February that 140 stores would be closing nationwide

The closings should take place by the end of June but the locations would not be revealed until mid-March. JCPenney (JCP) will also close two distribution centers. It had 105,000 employees manning 1,021 stores as of a year ago.

News 10 spoke with a corporate official on Friday morning who confirmed the Terre Haute location will no be affected by this closure.