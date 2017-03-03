Wabash Valley library offers up take home Wi-Fi

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – With each scan, another book is headed out the doors of the Sullivan County Public Library.

And while there’s no shortage of books to choose from, there now will be no shortage of internet availability.

Something Jordan Orwig is happy they’re able to provide.

“We had heard about different libraries doing it throughout the country, and, you know, we thought, why not us,” Orwig said.

We’re talking about Pocket Wi-Fi devices.

The library purchased 20 of them and spread them among their branches.

And now they’re available for patrons to use.

“If you have a library card, you check it out, you know, you ask if there’s any available, if we do you check it out like a book,” Orwig said. “And then you would take it home, turn it on, hook your device up to it. There you go.”

You can check the devices out for 7 days at a time.

Once you’re connected, your possibilities are endless when it comes to surfing the net.

Orwig says it’s a way for people to use the computer when they can’t use the ones inside the library.

“We had someone test it out earlier and she took it to a, on car trip and had it all the way down from here to Florida,” Orwig said. “There were a couple of hiccups but they had wifi the whole time in their car. So you can use it at home, whether you’re using it for Netflix or homework or take it on the road with you.”

If a device doesn’t get returned on time the library can shut the service off until it’s returned