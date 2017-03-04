Authorities looking for suspect in police chase

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials are looking for a man involved in a police chase.

It happened Friday night just before midnight near 13th and Locust Streets.

That’s when Terre Haute Police say they noticed a blue Mercury Sable not using a turn signal at multiple turns.

Police say emergency lights were activated but the driver in the car took off.

Eventually the driver got onto interstate-70 west bound.

Police say the car came to a stop between the 5th and 6th mile marker.

They say that’s when the driver took off on-foot.

K-9 Officers were brought in to track the suspect, but they were unable to locate him.

Police say the driver is a white male with short dark hair.

They say meth was found in the car and the vehicle’s ignition appeared to be damaged, meaning the car could have been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Terre Haute Police (812) 238-1661.