Fingerprint event offered to keep children safe

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Keeping you and your family safe is a top priority.

That’s why having record of your child’s fingerprint can be invaluable.

The Vermillion County Health Department sponsored a fingerprinting event with the Clinton Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.

Students of Central, Van Duyn, and Ernie Pyle Elementary Schools were able to take part.

Officials say while hair color or a child’s build can change over time, a fingerprint does not.

While it may be hard to consider, with the recent murders of two Delphi teenagers, the prints could prove useful to have.

Kathy Scott helped with the event. She says, “I actually grew up near where the Delphi incident happened. And I know that it’s very important in cases like that that you think would never happen, to have those fingerprints available when a child does go missing, so we want to make sure all parents do that for their children.”

An official with the health department says there are plans to do the program with North Vermillion students in the spring.