Man dies in West Terre Haute Crash

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – One man is dead after a crash in West Terre Haute.

It happened Friday night around 9:30.

That’s when Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputies found a red Dodge pickup truck that had hit a tree.

Officers say, inside the truck was 40-year-old Kevin Sollars of West Terre Haute.

They say Sollars was travelling southeast on Gannon Road when his truck left the roadway for unknown reasons.

Police say Sollars was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Deputy John Moats says it did not appear Sollars had a seat belt on at the time of the crash.

He says toxicology results are pending.