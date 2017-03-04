“What a better way to make our community stronger.” Yard sale to feed local children a success

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Communities in Clay County are coming together to feed their youth.

Saturday there was a community yard sale to benefit the Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program.

The program feeds hundreds of kids in Clay County each week.

Organizers of the yard sale say hundreds came out to the sale Saturday, (many showing up early!)

One of the event organizers, Susan Maesch “We struggle to raise money. We’re always coming up with different programs to help feed the kids in our community. We have a huge need. And she just came up with this brilliant idea, of we’re cleaning out our closets what a better way to make our community stronger and you know, get more people involved. ”

Organizers say their goal was to raise $1250.

As of Saturday afternoon, that goal was nearly doubled!

The organizers say this may become an annual event.