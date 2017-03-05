Arts Illiana TableScapes Winners

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Winners for the 2017 TableScapes have been announced.

Arts Iliana hosts TableScapes at the Indiana Theater.

Several organizations make fancy decorations and themes for tables.

Judges then vote on the best tables of the evening.

Winners at the event include:

Best Centerpiece: Baesler’s Market (Wedding Cake Tablescape)

Best Theme: Vigo County Public Library (Continue the Conversation on Our Front Porch)

Judges’ Favorite: Alliance of the Swope (Spring in Town, inspired by Grant Woods’ painting of the same title from the Swope Collection)

Best New Designer: Terre Haute Symphony League (Music)

Designers’ Favorite: Paris Chamber of Commerce (Make Your Mark–A Gentleman’s Guide to Tablescapes)

Peoples’ Choice: Paris Chamber of Commerce (Make Your Mark–A Gentleman’s Guide to Tablescapes)

Proceeds from the annual event go to support local arts programs