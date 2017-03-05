Clinton man arrested on drug charges

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Clinton man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop.

It happened Friday evening at 4:45 at 3rd and Mulberry Street in Clinton.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office says Clinton City Officers tried to make a traffic stop in the area. During the stop, officials say officers noticed possible criminal activity.

Clinton City requested the help of a deputy and K-9 to respond to the stop.

Officials say the K-9 detected the presence of a narcotic odor coming from the vehicle. During the search, police say a pipe containing methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia were found.

Police identified the driver as Brett Hendrix, 23, Clinton.

Hendrix was arrested and faces a series of charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated (controlled substance), possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. He’s being held in the Vermillion County Jail with bond set at $10,000 with 10 percent allowed.