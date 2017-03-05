Helping students bowl by bowl, local ministry hosts chili fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An area church is raising funds bowl by bowl.

That’s with the United Campus Ministries Chili Fest and Silent Auction.

Event Chairwoman Linda Peters says several colleges get involved with the event. She says money raised goes toward the ministry center that primarily serves Indiana State University’s campus.

Peters says it’s a place students can feel welcome.

“We are a place that students can come and ask questions and we don’t give them all the answers,” said Peters, “We let them struggle with their own faith journey and provide a safe place to do that, and that’s our goal.”

Money raised will help support the center’s many outreach projects. This includes the student food pantry on campus.