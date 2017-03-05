Man accused of running from police during traffic stop, facing charges

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A man accused of running from police during a traffic stop is facing charges.

It happened Thursday evening at 4:30.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a grey mini van on 4th street in Fairview. Officials say the van turned north on Lincoln Street and sped away.

Police say the driver, Ryan Stultz of Clinton, turned into a driveway, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to run from deputies.

Stultz was arrested for resisting law enforcement and taken to the Vermillion County Jail. Police say Stultz was also wanted on two separate warrants out of Vermillion County for Failure to Appear for Sentencing and Failure to Appear for Initial hearing in another case.

Stultz is being held with bond set at $15,000, $7,000 and $5,000.