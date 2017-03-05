Northview wins back to back sectional championships

The Northview boys basketball team beat Edgewood 73-71 to win the 3A Edgewood sectional. The victory gives the Knights back to back sectional titles for the first time in school history. Junior Brigham Booe had 28 points for Northview in the win.
