Plea agreement deadline changed for man accused of causing fatal accident

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A man accused of killing a woman in a car accident is due back in court this week.

Early Easter morning in 2016, police say Morgan Brittany Prichard was making a turn at the intersection of State Road 59 and County Road 1200 North.

That’s when police say a truck, driven by now 22-year-old Dylan Thompson, collided with her vehicle.

Thompson is charged with Reckless Homicide and Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle With a Blood Alcohol Content Level of .15 or More.

The deadline for Thompson to enter a plea agreement has changed within the last few weeks.

Now the deadline is Wednesday, March 8th.