“She did this out of her own heart.” 16-year-old starts program mentoring children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – News 10 brought you the story of Abby Meehan that we brought you at Christmas. Working as a cashier at Baesler’s, this 16-year-old spent her entire paycheck on a family in need.

Now she’s spreading her selflessness in a new way because leaving a lasting impression is second nature to Meehan.

“Over Christmas when I helped that family, it made me feel awesome and this is just like, it keeps going,” said Meehan.

Her generosity is never ending cycle as she now starts a non-profit called Kids for Kids.

She along with five other West Vigo High School students work with children who may need an extra role model in their lives.

“The kids we mentor maybe lash out the wrong way or maybe want attention and they do it the wrong way,” said Meehan.

The juniors visit with the children twice a week. Through this organization that Meehan started, they also write letters back and forth giving the kids a positive role model but above all else, a friend.

“The selflessness of what she did, she did this out of her own heart,” said Chris Neice, Operations Manager at Bogey’s Family Fun Center.

Neice heard about Meehan’s mission to mentor local children, so he gave the group a free night of fun.

An opportunity that some of these children wouldn’t have without this 16-year-old’s doing.

“I can just see it on their face and some of the things they tell me, like I’ve never done this before. It makes you feel good to know you’re helping them and they’re having fun,” said Meehan.

So in between passing their opponents on the track and setting a new high score, the children have made lifelong friends.

“Helping others is really rewarding, this is what this is all about. When you feel that feeling like I have, you’ll never go back,” said Meehan.

If you would like to get involved, you can contact the Meehan’s at meehan1977@gmail.com