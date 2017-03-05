Strong winds contribute to large fire in Vermillion County

DANA, Ind. (WTHI) – Winds fueled the flames of a devastating fire in Vermillion County.

It happened Sunday afternoon on South Rangeline Road in Dana.

Officials with the Newport Fire Department told News 10 initially there was a brush fire in the area. However, the wind picked up and the fire started to spread toward a house and barn.

Officials say crews tried to prevent the fire from spreading, but the wind was too strong.

No injuries were reported. Officials say two dogs inside the home were removed safely.

Officials say the house and barn are a total loss.