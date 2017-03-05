Sycamores honor Rhagen Smith on senior day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — In her final game at the Hulman Center, Indiana State honored senior basketball player Rhagen Smith.

A nursing major from Sullivan, Indiana, Smith grew up wanting to play basketball for the Sycamores like her mother, Maria.

The Wabash Valley talent was a four-year player for the Sycamores and a big contributor.

ISU lost to Evansville on senior day, but Smith was just happy to play one more time in front of her hometown fans.

Indiana State continues the season Thursday in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. The Sycamores face Illinois State in a play-in game.