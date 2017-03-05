Two people arrested after traffic stop, facing series of drug charges

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Two people are facing a series of drug charges following a traffic stop.

It happened Friday on the 400 block of Lincoln Street in Fairview.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office says police conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 mini van. Police arrested Brent Wilkinson, 32, Clinton, and Debra Kennedy, 58, St. Bernice, at the scene. Police say the van, driven by Wilkinson, was impounded from the scene.

Officials say evidence collected and information obtained by officers during and after the traffic stop led them to apply for a search warrant. Officials say the warrant was for Kennedy’s residence, located on S. Park Street in St. Bernice.

Just after 2 p.m., police served the warrant at Kennedy’s home. Police say several items were located in conjunction with their investigation.

Kennedy faces several charges including Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Syringe, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Dealing in Methamphetamine (at least 5 grams within 500 feet of a park).

Wilkinson faces charges of Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule I/II/III or IV Controlled Substance.