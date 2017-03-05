Veterans honored by brick at local memorial park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Area veterans were honored with their names etched in stone.

48 granite bricks were place at Veterans Memorial Park this weekend.

Park Treasurer Larry Dietz says the new additions bump up the brick count to 240 veterans honored.

He says the goal is to place at least 48 bricks every month. Dietz says donations are needed to buy bricks in advance. If you’re interested in purchasing a brick, click here.

Dietz says they have another project in the works to honor fallen city police and county officers with two brick slabs.