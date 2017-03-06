“Arrest is not the answer.” Officers in crisis intervention training to better serve people with mental illnesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Dozens of law enforcement officers are dedicating 40 hours this week to crisis intervention training.

They’re working on building the bond between mental health services and law enforcement in Vigo County.

Terre Haute Police Department Detective Troy Pesavento says, “I would consider this something that all police officers in the United States would have to do.”

This is the first time crisis intervention training is being offered in Vigo County.

Law enforcement officials like Pesavento get the chance to sharpen current skills and gather new resources to handle residents with mental illnesses.

Pesavento says, “There’s absolutely no way that law enforcement can take care of certain mental health issues in the community. It just can’t happen. But we can help those people get to the services they need.”

First responders don’t always know what situation they’re walking into.

But there’s no doubt safety is a priority for police and patients.

Ashley Williamson is the Director of the Inpatient Behavior Unit for Regional Hospital.

She says one interesting feature of the training is it allows officers to somewhat “get inside the heads” of the patients that they’re dealing with.

Williamson says, “They’re learning active listening skills and they’re learning de-escalation techniques. While also learning about diagnosis, of different diagnosis of the mentally ill. So they’re getting a background on what some of these patients might be experiencing.”

Williamson says in 2016 in Marion County, there were more than 1,500 calls for law enforcement to go to a scene with a patient in-crisis.

She says only one call resulted in an arrest which she says proves these techniques are working.

Pesavanto says, “Arrest is not the answer to that. We need to be able to identify these people. Our resources in our jails nationwide haven’t been able to handle these issues very well. Understandably so, they’re focused on incarceration and holding people until their next court date et cetera. We really need to treat these people and get them some help.”

By the end of the week, these two agencies will be even better-equipped to serve those in Vigo County.

Williamson says, “Know that we have the best interest at heart for these patients and to get them the care that’s needed. It’s wonderful to see. Sometimes these two agencies end up being a little siloed, and this is us coming together for one cause.”

Williamson says before officers can graduate the training, they will spend four hours shadowing mental healthcare workers.

That way, law enforcement officers can get an idea of what mental health workers deal with on a daily basis.

Officer graduation is set for this Friday, March 10th, in the Hamilton Center at 11:30.