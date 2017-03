TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – After living in the hospital for the past three months, a little boy named Colton, is back home!

The good news was posted on Facebook this past weekend.

Quickly it was shared, reaching more than 2,000 people.

Colton’s parents continue to post his medical journey online. Colton is back home because he is less likely to catch a virus or infection.

Colton’s parents thanked the entire community for the support and ended the Facebook post with: “We got our miracle.”