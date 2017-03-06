‘I hope that they’re actually listening to us’ Concerns mount regarding new jail project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The conversation of a new jail is only getting louder in Vigo County.

“I get that it’s important to have a jail to house our inmates,” said Jamie Luna-Schatz, resident.

Luna-Schatz knows there is a need, but like other residents, her concerns fall around the proposed location: the former International Paper property.

“I just was really upset that they’re choosing the riverfront of all properties,” she said, “This is the location where we can beautify it, make it look gorgeous and make it a place that attracts family-friendly businesses and tourists, things like that. Why there?”

Location was just one of several concerns at Monday night’s listening session. For Luna-Schatz, it’s her chance to be a part of a conversation that she feels the community has been left out of.

“I feel like the public has really just gotten hit with it more recently,” she said, “and all of a sudden we’re like scrambling, trying to get their attention that we don’t want this, and they’re like ‘Oh, we kind of already decided, we’re on a deadline.'”

For the Vigo County Council, they’re left with the decision on how the project will be paid for. Councilman Brendan Kearns hosted the session at the library, calling it an opportunity to find out what residents really want.

With a proposed local income tax increase on the line, Kearns says there’s a lot to take in, especially with the current needs throughout different parts of the county.

“The school corporation is saying they need three new schools, the police are saying they need a new police department and I understand the fire department wants a new facility too,” he said, “and I think that we’re almost in overload right now.”

Kearns says county commissioners have requested a local income tax increase of up to 1.25 percent to fund the project. He also mentioned at Monday’s forum that the county council is exploring the possibility of a .25 percent income tax as well.

Decisions still remain on how the county will proceed in making the new jail a reality.

“I don’t want to say that we need to slow down, but we really need to slow down a little bit, take a breath and see what’s best,” Kearns said, “A lot of us want to live here. I think that we need to be proactive instead of reactionary which seems to have been the pattern the last 20, 30 years.”

From taxes to location, it’s a conversation to be continued. For some, they hope that conversation is inclusive.

“I hope that they’re actually listening to us,” said Luna-Schatz, “and we the citizens are against it and I hope that they take that into consideration.”