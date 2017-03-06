ISP: Don’t jump to conclusions; Delphi & Columbus cases not connected

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — As it approaches the third week into the death investigation of two Delphi teenagers, authorities are urging people not to jump to any conclusions.

Investigators are working around the clock to solve the double homicide case of Libby German and Abby Williams. But speculation among the public has law enforcement reminding people not to believe everything they see or hear.

In a Tweet Monday morning, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said a blog post is circulating social media – raising the question on whether the Delphi case is connected to a possible serial killer sweeping the Midwest.

In the blog, the author – who claims to be a former Delphi High School student – referenced a possible connection between the Delphi case and the recent death of a 33-year-old Indianapolis woman, whose body was found near the Flatrock River in Columbus Saturday morning. Police have since determined no foul play is suspected in the Columbus case.

Perrine said there was never any information suggesting the two cases were connected.

“When people put this out there as what appears to be an official story, then we start getting calls from people who are concerned and believe that we’re withholding information,” Perrine said. “That we may know this is connected to others, and we’re just not telling people. And I can assure you that’s just not the truth.”

Perrine said if any new information develops, the public will be made aware through local media and social media.