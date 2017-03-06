Juror from Jeremy Johnson trial speaks to News 10

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Many of you can probably identify with Tessa Clifton’s reaction when she found out what kind of case she would be hearing.

“I always wanted to try jury duty,” Tessa told us. “But the second they said what kind of case it was, I was like, ‘Ugh, I really don’t want to be a part of this.'”

But Tessa and 11others answered the call, ultimately acquitting Jeremy Johnson on all charges after just two hours of deliberations.

“It was kind of a ‘he said – she said’ situation,” Tessa said, “which was sad at the moment, because we were wanting to believe her. But all the evidence was turning against her. There were too many doubts, so we had to say ‘not guilty.'”

Tessa said this trial left she and her fellow jurors wanting more in terms of evidence and more to the story, and she’s still not 100 percent sure what happened that night.

“The only two people who know what happened that night, and that’s her and the defendant,” Tessa said.

Tessa hopes this verdict doesn’t deter victims of sexual abuse from coming forward. She said the biggest reason for telling her story is to encourage victims from coming forward as soon as possible.

“Even if you think it was your fault, get the evidence so that if they are guilty, we can convict them,” Tessa said, “because waiting will make it harder for your case to be proven.”

That’s a lesson Tessa learned first-hand from a perspective few have.