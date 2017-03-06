National Weather Service reports four tornadoes touched down March 1 in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The National Weather Service is reporting four brief tornadoes touched down in Daviess County on March. 1

At the time of this storm, the National Weather Service had only issued a Tornado Watch for Daviess County. As well, several News 10 viewers are reporting sirens did not go off.

One EF-2 was located in Washington around 5 a.m. with a path of .15 miles with wind speeds of 113 miles per hour. No injuries were reported but damage included walls blown out of a garage and destruction of a pole barn.

A tornado rated at EF-1, touched down near Montgomery around 5 a.m. The estimated wind speed was 100 miles per hour and had a path length of .03 miles.

No injuries were reported but there was tree damage.

A second tornado touched down near Montgomery around 5:05 a.m. with a rating of EF-2. The wind speed was an estimated 125 miles per hour with a path length of .24 miles.

No injuries were reported but the National Weather Service reports damage included two very large trees and a destroyed electrical power line truss.

Another tornado touched down near Montgomery around 5:10 a.m. with a rating of EF-1 and wind speeds estimated at 110 miles per hour.

The path length of this tornado was .04 miles. No injuries were reported and damage included an unattached garage that was lifted off the foundation and moved about 10 yards as well as a camper blown about 30 yards and destroyed.

Check out more photos of the damage on the Daviess County Emergency Management Facebook page.