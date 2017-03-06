New solar powered sign unveiled at Terre Haute Fire Station 7

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Firefighters want to protect the precious, one sign at a time.

Fire officials unveiled a new sign at Fire Station 7 on Monday. The station is located at 13th and Fort Harrison in Terre Haute.

The signs are paid for by sponsors and donations and powered by solar panels. Firefighters say they’re excited about this important addition.

“The main reason for these signs is to get our message safety out to the community, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Richard Gallagher, president of Protect the Precious.

Fire Station 5 at 9th and Ohio was the first station to get a sign.

The goal is to eventually have a safety sign at each of the eight fire stations across the city of Terre Haute.