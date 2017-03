TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – One person was injured after a late Monday morning accident on the north side of Terre Haute.

Crews on the scene told News 10 that a vehicle was pulling out of the parking lot near the north side Kroger when they crashed into a truck. That truck was traveling east on Fort Harrison Road.

The truck flipped and landed near the gas pumps. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

His injuries do not appear to be life threatening.