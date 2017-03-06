ONLY ON NEWS 10: After Jeremy Johnson found not guilty by jury, the accuser in the case is speaking out

Related Coverage VERDICT: Jeremy Johnson has been found NOT GUILTY on all charges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The accuser in the Jeremy Johnson case is making a statement, only to News 10.

Last week a Vigo County Jury found Johnson not guilty of molesting a student while he was a teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

Now that student has come forward.

Her family reached out to News 10 over the weekend as they said she wanted to put a message out about abuse.

So, News 10 sat down with her and her family on Monday.

She wants victims of sexual abuse to come forward as soon as they can. She believes by speaking out now, she can help others.

“I wanted people to know that despite what happened in my case, it is important to speak out if something happens to you; just to know that you shouldn’t feel ashamed.”

Again, a jury found Jeremy Johnson not guilty of this crime.

We should also note, because she is still a minor, we will not be sharing the accuser’s identity.

