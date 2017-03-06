Proposed fix for McDaniel Road overpass under review

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – According to Vigo County Engineer, Jerry Netherlain, a proposed fix for the McDaniel Road overpass is under review.

If you remember, part of the wall holding back soil underneath the McDaniel Road overpass collapsed the day after Christmas in 2016.

For the past few months, officials have been working to come up with a fix for the overpass. Netherlain says INDOT submitted a plan late last week.

That proposed plan involves hollow tubes, known as soil nails.

Netherlain said the nails would be driven into the soil under the overpass, with grout applied around the nails. Then they’re tested for strength.

He also said there’s no time line on when this plan could be approved.

But he says if it is approved, INDOT will decide the timeline of moving forward from there.