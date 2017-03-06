THPD conduct prostitution investigation at Terre Haute motel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Five people were arrested on Saturday after the Terre Haute Police Department conducted a prostitution investigation at a local motel.

Four women and one male were arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail.

Andrea Calvin, 29 of Greendwood, was arrested for prostitution, possession of a schedule I drug, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia. No bond was set and she is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Daphine Murphy, 40 of Terre Haute, was arrested for prostitution and possession of a schedule II substance. Her bond was set at 10,000 with 10 percent allowed. She was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Raymond Pruitt, 37 of Ellettsville, was arrested for possession of a stun gun. He was released on his own recognizance but was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Tracey Lange, 45 of Bloomington, was arrested for prostitution. Her bond was set at $1,500 with 10 percent allowed. She was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Tarranum Mallick, 50 of Evansville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of scheduled IV controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and prostitution. Her bail was set at $10,000 with 10 percent allowed and she was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.