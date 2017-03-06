THPD investigating hit and run accident near north side Kroger

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An accident that is believed to be a hit and run sent one man to the hospital early Monday afternoon.

Fire crews on the scene told News 10 that a vehicle was pulling out of the parking lot near the north side Kroger when they crashed into a truck. That truck was traveling east on Fort Harrison Road.

The truck flipped and landed near the gas pumps. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Authorities are now investigating who is behind the hit and run.

If you have any information that can help locate the person responsible contact Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP.