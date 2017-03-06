VCSO: Four suspects in neglect case facing additional charges after nine-year-old tested positive for meth during autopsy

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspects arrested in connection to the death of a nine-year old face additional charges after the victim tested positive for methamphetamine.

Hubert Kraemer, Robin Kraemer, Chad Kraemer and Sarah Travioli have all been charged with additional charges of neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of controlled substance and visiting a common nuisance.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office reports that three additional charges have been added to each defendant in the neglect case of nine-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner.

According to Chief Deputy John Moats, the additional charges stem from Cameron’s testing positive for methamphetamine during autopsy.

This case continues to be an active investigation.