You can now buy Yuengling in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Beer enthusiasts, an old favorite is now a new option!

Starting Monday Hoosiers can buy Yuengling beer.

Established in 1829, D.G. Yuengling & Son is the oldest brewing company in the United States. So, News 10 went to Charlie’s Pub & Grub in Terre Haute.

A manager told us that customers have been waiting for this day.

“All up and down the east coast, this is the first place I’ve lived that hasn’t had Yuengling,” said Sean McCaffrey, night manager at Charlie’s Pub and Grub. “It’s a big deal to have Yuengling come in here. Lots of customers are very excited for it.”

Yuengling will be on draft in bars and restaurants for now. In April you can buy the beer at stores.