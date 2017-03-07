16th annual Human Rights Day at Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A day-long event at Indiana State University centered on the discussion of human rights.

It is the 16th annual Human Rights Day and featured several speaker, interactive workshops and other activities.

Speaker Merilyn Brown said her goal is to remind students about civil rights.

“It’s about people and I hope in the time that I have today to change a few perceptions because that’s what my purpose and my goal is today – is to change some minds,” Brown explained. “We will see if I can pull that off.”

Brown added, Terre Haute is a dynamic place to have the ability to bring young people together for these kind of discussions.