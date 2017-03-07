Crime Stoppers starts GoFundMe account

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Crime Stoppers has helped put several criminals behind bars. Your tips to the organization could lead to a cash reward, but that money has to come from somewhere.

That’s where you can help. Crime Stoppers has started a GoFundMe account. The goal is to raise money that will insure their ability to pay rewards. It’s called Funds for Tips. Their goal is $5,000.

Local law enforcement officers say giving rewards help their cause.

“A lot of times, it’s just businesses that are called, or certain community leaders that are called. This way, by using this Go Fund Me, it will get a buy in from the entire community,” Vigo County Chief Deputy John Moats said.