Dozens taken into custody during sweep linked to drug investigation in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Several law enforcement agencies swept across Johnson County Tuesday to serve warrants in a wide-ranging drug investigation.

The operation involved the Franklin Police Department, Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Edinburgh Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service. State police and U.S. Marshals were needed because some arrests were made in Marion and Morgan counties, which fall outside Johnson County’s jurisdiction.

According to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities attempted to serve 43 felony arrest warrants for people linked to drugs and other crimes. At this time, 28 people have been arrested. Franklin Police Chief Timothy O’Sullivan had this to say to the remaining 15 people still on the loose: “Turn yourself in now because it’s not a matter of if, it’s when. We will catch up with you eventually.”

Charges in the case stem from a six-month joint investigation involving the prosecutor’s office and Franklin police. The charges include dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in controlled substances, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of narcotics and other counts.

“If you’re going to do drugs in Johnson County, there are going to be officers looking for you, and they will take you off the street,” Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper said.