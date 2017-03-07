Final presentation given on Lee Fields Park, work to begin soon

Related Coverage Redesigned by the community: Lee Fields Park to be upgraded this summer

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Upgrades to a Vigo County park will soon be on the way.

Tuesday night, the Vigo County Parks & Recreation Department gave a final presentation on Lee Fields Park.

It’s part of a three meeting series for the community to voice input and ideas on what they’d like to see happen in the park’s revamping.

Parks officials shared the final draft for what’s to come which includes an extended walking trail, reforesting, interactive surface artwork for children, more parking, updated playground equipment, a new shelter and more.

“There was a demand locally for a lot of different recreational opportunities on the park,” said Supt. Kara Kish, “So people want the playground, they want the basketball courts, they want the baseball field, they want a walking trail. This was a lot of stuff to fit into this little park and we found a way to make that happen.”

Kish says they plan to begin work on Lee Fields Park in May. They’re working toward the goal of a grand opening for the park on July 1, 2017.