Help support the Crime Stoppers fund

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – You’ve seen it before. There is a crime story in the Vigo County area and officials need your help making an arrest.

So, we ask that you send your tips to Crime Stoppers. Plus, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can receive an award!

But, that money doesn’t come out of thing air. That is why the Crime Stoppers organization is asking for you to help support the program.

By using their certified Go Fund Me page you can help donate to the fund that could help get criminals off the street.s.

Information on Crime Stoppers:

Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization that pays as much as $1,000 in rewards for information that leads to the arrest of felons or the capture of fugitives. All sources of information are kept confidential. As a nonprofit, we rely on donations from citizens and businesses to give us the funds we need to reward successful tips from area law enforcement agencies. Make a donation today to help ensure we can continue to provide this service to our community. For more information about Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers, visitwww.wvcrimestoppers.org. The tip line is available by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 812-238-STOP.