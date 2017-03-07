Indiana State hits reset button at MVC tourney

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — The Indiana State women’s basketball team is set to begin Missouri Valley Conference tournament play Thursday against Illinois State.

The Sycamores and Redbirds will meet in the opening game in the Quad Cities. Indiana State has been successful this season against the Redbirds. The Sycamores won both meetings between the two teams.

But Indiana State has had a dismal end to the season, losing its last six games. Head Coach Joey Wells told Sports 10 he hopes his team can turn things around against a familiar opponent.