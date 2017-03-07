Jalen Moore earns player of the week honors

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WTHI) — After posting some staggering numbers in the 2A South Putnam sectional, Cloverdale junior Jalen Moore has been named one of the Indiana Basketball Coaches’ Association/Subway players of the week.

Moore averaged more than 31 points per game as Cloverdale claimed a class 2A sectional championship. The 5-foot-9-inch guard dropped 40 points in the sectional semifinal win over Southmont.

“Jalen is the first guy here in the morning to shoot,” said Cloverdale head coach Patrick Rady. “He’s the last guy to leave the floor at night. He’s driven. He’s motivated. So it’s nice to see him earn some of his success because I know how much time and effort he’s put into the game of basketball.”

Alongside senior Cooper Neese, Moore has been scoring in droves all season long. He’s averaged 27 points per game this season.