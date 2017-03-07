Northview on a return trip to regionals

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) — After bringing home their second-straight sectional title, the Northview Knights are preparing to return to regionals.

Northview will face Indianapolis Attucks in the first semifinal game at the 3A regional at Greencastle. The Knights have never won a regional title.

“Winning sectional last year was very big as we went into this week,” said head coach Clint Weddle. “It was much more of a business-like mentality when we got there. I imagine we’ll see the same thing from our guys on Saturday. The first time you have opportunity to experience all that, you’re taking it all in. You want to do that, because you never know if you’ll get back. To have a second opportunity over there, [having] so many guys that have experience should make a for a fun morning.”

At 18-8 on the year, the team is having its best season since 2003-04, and this is the first time the Knights have won back-to-back sectional titles in program history.