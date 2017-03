TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Heavy rain and strong winds not only caused power outages Tuesday morning but also an accident in southern Vigo County.

Emergency crews responded to a crash just after 3:30 a.m.

A driver hit a tree that was laying across the road. This was just east of Daniel Street off of State Road 159 in the Blackhawk area.

The car’s airbag was deployed but luckily, the driver was not hurt.