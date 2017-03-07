Robinson police proactive in keeping city clean

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Robinson Illinois Police Department is taking advantage of the unseasonably warm weather.

Officers have already started the process of patrolling the city for ordinance violations.

Police Chief Chad Weaver says that there used to be an officer dedicated to city code enforcement.

However, after budget cuts, that duty fell upon all patrol officers.

Weaver says this year they have divided up the city into different wards.

This allows officers to patrol in a more systematic way so they don’t get overwhelmed pursuing specific problems from around the city.

Weaver says, “Enforcing ordinance violations is part of our jobs. It’s one of our responsibilities. It’s not the most glamorous thing we do. As you said we do take pride in our community. The goal is to have the community looking nice.”

Weaver says not taking care of these issues can be an eyesore, or even lower property values.

He says, “Things such as trash in the yard, old construction materials, rotting furniture. Things along those lines. Also we work to investigate abandoned or inoperable vehicles that have been left in yards as well.”

Weaver says that the Robinson aldermen are also keeping an eye out for these eyesores. However, the chief says he could always use more eyes looking out for these problems.

He says, “We’re combing through different parts of the town pretty thoroughly and we’re finding most of them but sometimes there’s things behind, in the backyard that we may not be aware of. So if they do come across something they can report it to either the police department or city hall.”

The chief adds that while there are violations, it’s not a widespread problem. He says, “There’s several repeat offenders especially in the areas of the mowing the yards, but it’s not that we’re just widespread with it, it’s just a few properties that we’re trying to get cleaned up to where the neighbors don’t have to look at it and the property values don’t suffer from a result of it.”

News 10 visited one of the homes that Chief Weaver said was going to be cited in the near future.

Homeowner Denise Langley agreed that she hadn’t been cited yet, but she did share how she was in the process of cleaning up her property.

She says, “I’ve got my boat for sale, and it will be gone next week. I got rid of a trailer a couple of days ago. I have a van I’m still working on getting rid of. I’m thinking of donating it to the high school. And my son just got his car fixed, and we’re trying our best to clean it up.”

Langley’s proactive cleaning is what Chief Weaver is hoping other residents in the city will do.

Otherwise, cleanup duties will fall on the city.

Weaver says, “If the grass is too tall and the owner doesn’t mow it, the city can mow it. And then, in response for the city doing it, they file a lean for the cost of the employee and the city’s time to fix it.”

But Weaver adds his number one goal is a clean city, and he would much rather people fix their violations rather than have to fine them.

To see more of the Robinson Police Department’s Facebook Post concerning the ordinance enforcement, click here.

Knowing where to find town ordinances and what they say is important no matter what city you live in.

Chief Weaver says to access that information you can contact your city hall or police department.