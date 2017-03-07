Some wish controversial Indiana needle exchange program could provide more

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Needle exchange programs aim to provide drug users with clean needles in an effort to prevent spreading diseases.

Indiana law allows for them to be set up, but some wish there could be more done to help the cause.

Jack Seymour is a recovering heroin addict who’s working to get his life on the right path. After a surgery he looked for an alternative to expensive medicines for his pain.

“Heroin became a cheaper substitute, and then further because of the economic pressures that come along with addiction and the kind of marginalization, it becomes a matter of efficiency to inject heroin,” Seymour said.

Seymour is at the Next Step Foundation in Terre Haute seeking help.

He and director Dana Simons think many people, not just drug users, could benefit from a needle exchange program.

“Having access is not what causes people to be addicts,” Simons said. “But reducing, not having needles around that a six year old can poke themselves with and pick up some kind of an HIV disease or a Hepatitis C disease, having the ability to reach out to people that are in active use by having a needle exchange program, research has proven that this works.”

Vigo County does not have a needle exchange program due to certain standards the law requires and a lack of funding.

A bill in the Indiana Statehouse could extend the time for communities to have these programs.

Something Christina Keller with the Vigo County Health Department wishes the area had.

“We have a lot of people who do drugs in Vigo County,” Keller said. “We have a lot of people who use needles in Vigo County to do those drugs. And we want to keep those people safe.”

Keller adds that creating a needle exchange program could give them the opportunity to do more than just exchange needles.

“At those sites you could possibly get people tested for disease,” Keller said. “And we’re not just talking about HIV and Hep C, we’re talking about all different STD’s. You can provide services depending on where you exchange is for lots of other things as well. Dental service, health care, health care insurance sign up.”

Simons and Seymour agree that people will continue to use, and hope locally there can be help for those who do.

“No matter how much you criminalize drug use, no matter how negative you set the societal expectations, there is, people will still do it,” Seymour said. “They are going to do it for their reasons and that’s more complicated, but it’s going to happen the question is can we reduce the amount of damage we’re doing to ourselves?”

The bill extension has passed the Indiana House and is now set to be heard in the Senate.